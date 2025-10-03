APSU Sets Record with $14M in Grant Funding for FY25

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) saw record-high external funding in fiscal year 2025, spending nearly $14 million to support research and community service projects through almost 200 awarded grants – the largest active number in the university’s history.

At the close of the fiscal year, Austin Peay State University’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs (OSRP) has a five-year grant portfolio of $59 million, a 13.5% increase from last year and another record high.

“This milestone highlights the expanding impact of APSU’s research and service efforts, as well as the trust our partners place in our faculty, staff and programs,” said Dr. Chad Brooks, APSU’s vice provost for research. “It also affirms APSU’s standing as one of Tennessee’s leading master’s-level research universities.”

APSU was recognized in February as a Master’s: Larger, Research institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and the American Council on Education (ACE). This designation has allowed the university to pursue expanded research opportunities, increased external funding, and stronger partnerships with industry and government agencies.

Some of Austin Peay State University’s active or recent grant projects include:

RISE TN: Rural Immersion for Students Exploring Tennessee Healthcare – A $1.94 million investment from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission to build a healthcare career pipeline for residents of seven rural counties.

– A $1.94 million investment from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission to build a healthcare career pipeline for residents of seven rural counties. Southeastern Grasslands Institute (SGI) initiatives – The nation’s largest investment in ecological restoration and land management, SGI is based out of APSU and impacts nearly 20 states across the Southeast. This year, the organization spent approximately $3.5 million within Tennessee, and its five-year grant portfolio totals roughly $23 million through support from federal agencies and community partners.

– The nation’s largest investment in ecological restoration and land management, SGI is based out of APSU and impacts nearly 20 states across the Southeast. This year, the organization spent approximately $3.5 million within Tennessee, and its five-year grant portfolio totals roughly $23 million through support from federal agencies and community partners. S.O.S. Food Pantry support – A Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation grant to expand resources for students experiencing food insecurity. The funding diversified sources of produce at the S.O.S. Food Pantry through hydroponics towers and garden beds, and built a hoop house greenhouse to support community education opportunities at the Outdoor Education Center.

– A Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation grant to expand resources for students experiencing food insecurity. The funding diversified sources of produce at the S.O.S. Food Pantry through hydroponics towers and garden beds, and built a hoop house greenhouse to support community education opportunities at the Outdoor Education Center. TRIO grants – Federally funded grants that support approximately 1,500 students each year through financial literacy training, career guidance, and tutoring. They represent an estimated $3 million annually.

grants that support approximately 1,500 students each year through financial literacy training, career guidance, and tutoring. They represent an estimated $3 million annually. APSU Nursing Summer Camp – A one-of-a-kind summer camp designed for high school students interested in nursing. Funded by a CMC Community Health Foundation grant, the program doubled in size this year and offers hands-on learning experiences for students in the greater Clarksville region.

“Our record-breaking grant funding directly advances Austin Peay State University’s mission of service to our students and community,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “Whether we’re building healthcare pipelines for rural Tennessee, supporting first-generation college students, or leading nationwide conservation efforts, these investments empower us to make a lasting difference each day.”

