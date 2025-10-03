75 F
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Frances Baxter

January 20th, 1944 — October 1st, 2025

Frances Baxter
Frances Baxter

Foston Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – The viewing for Frances Baxter will be Thursday, October 9th, 2025, 12:00pm – 7:00pm, with the wake 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be from 11:00am on Friday, October 10th, 2025, at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, KY.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Frances Baxter, please visit our flower store.
 
 

