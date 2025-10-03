Clarksville Obituary: Sandra Kay Chandler

Clarksville, TN – Sandra Kay Chandler, age 77, of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Clarksville, TN passed away on Monday, September 29th, 2025.

Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 8th, 2025 at 1:00pm with Bro. Phillip Chambers. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Wednesday from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Sandra entered this life on November 24th, 1947 in Clarksville, TN to the late William Oldham and Margaret Smith Oldham. She retired after many years of service from HCA Inc. Sandra was a devoted southern Baptist and a graduate of Clarksville High School.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bradley Chandler, daughter, Sherry Chandler, and brother, Gary Oldham.

Survivors include her sons, Charles Chandler, and Roger Chandler (Joni); brother, Mark Oldham (Lisa), and sister, Patty Oldham Conley (Fab); sister-in-law, Sandra Oldham; grandchildren, Josh Chandler, Ashley Zmuda, Alli Scott, and Austin Chandler, and seven great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

