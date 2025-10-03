Clarksville Obituary: Timothy Self,

Clarksville, TN – Timothy Self, a beloved friend, passed away on October 1st, 2025, at the age of 64. Born on June 19th, 1961, in Dickson County, Timothy’s life was marked by his unwavering commitment to hard work and a profound love for his family.
Timothy dedicated many years of his life as a laborer at a local sawmill. Outside of his professional life, Timothy cherished the simple joys: fishing and spending time with his family brought him immense happiness.
Timothy is survived by his brother, Troy Self, as well as his cousin, Larry Shelton, and friend James Knight, who will remember his generous spirit and warm heart. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Carol Self, and his beloved parents, Henry and Leslie Phillips Self.
A graveside service to honor Timothy’s remarkable life will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, TN, on October 9th, 2025, beginning at 1:00pm with Rev. James Green officiating. Friends and family are invited to gather and pay their respects.
Online Condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com
