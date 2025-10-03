65.5 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 3, 2025
Clarksville Police charge 19-Year-Old Jeremiah Sanders with Criminal Homicide in Fatal Shooting of Jayden Ruggles

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the victim of Wednesday night’s shooting near 501 Franklin Street has been identified as 22-year-old Jayden Ruggles. He was pronounced deceased after arriving at Tennova Healthcare. Next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Homicide Unit have arrested and charged 19-year-old Jeremiah Sanders with Criminal Homicide in connection with Ruggles’ death.

The Clarksville Police Department would like to inform the public that the two most recent homicides in the community were the result of relationship-related conflicts. These were both isolated incidents, and no further details are available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact CPD Detective Hofinga at 931.648.0656, ext. 5720.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

