Planters Bank Presents Brings Spooky Fun to Roxy Regional Theatre with October Film Series

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre is getting in the spirit of the Halloween season with the return of the Planters Bank Presents… film series.

Offering budget-friendly entertainment options at only $5.00 a ticket, the Roxy is screening a host of spooky – and sometimes silly – film favorites on Sunday afternoons in October, sponsored by Planters Bank.

October Movies at the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Goonies

Sunday, October 5th at 2:00pm

From the imagination of Steven Spielberg comes this fun-filled adventure about a band of misfit teens who take on the might of a property developer planning to destroy their home to build a country club. When the kids discover an old treasure map in the attic, they follow it into a spectacular underground realm of twisting passages, outrageous booby-traps and a long-lost pirate ship, racing to stay one step ahead of a family of bumbling bad guys — and a mild-mannered monster with a face only a mother could love.

Rating: PG

Running time: 114 minutes

Release year: 1985

Director: Richard Donner

Cast: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green

Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Beetlejuice

Sunday, October 12th at 2:00pm

A happy couple (Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) with a lovely country house die in a car accident and must haunt their old home while waiting to be processed into heaven. Too nice to be scary, they befriend the new tenants’ daughter (Winona Ryder). But when they fail to prevent the girl’s parents from ruining the house, they ask a devilish spirit (Michael Keaton) for help in Tim Burton’s spooky comedy classic.

Rating: PG

Running time: 93 minutes

Release year: 1988

Director: Tim Burton

Cast: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara

Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Little Shop of Horrors

Sunday, October 19th at 2:00pm

Quiet, shy flower shop employee Seymour (Rick Moranis) pines for co-worker Audrey (Ellen Greene) and is berated by his boss daily in this outrageous dark comedy movie-musical. It looks like Seymour’s luck is changing when he discovers an extraordinary plant which attracts a great deal of business for the previously struggling store — until he learns that the strange plant he has been nurturing has an insatiable appetite for blood!

Rating: PG-13

Running time: 88 minutes

Release year: 1986

Director: Frank Oz

Cast: Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Steve Martin, Levi Stubbs, Vincent Gardenia

Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Hocus Pocus

Sunday, October 26th at 2:00pm

Halloween night will never be the same after three 17th century witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy), hanged for their murderous crimes, are accidentally conjured up in present-day Salem, where they brew a hilarious cauldron of mischief and mayhem!

Rating: PG

Running time: 95 minutes

Release year: 1993

Director: Kenny Ortega

Cast: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch

Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission. Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions. And be on the lookout for the movie lineup coming in December featuring some of your favorite holiday classics!

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.