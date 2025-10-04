Art21 Film Prerelease Coming to Austin Peay State University October 15th

Clarksville, TN – The Department of Art + Design at Austin Peay State University (APSU) and the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) are hosting a screening and discussion with film studio Art21 on Wednesday, October 15th, 2025, at 6:00pm in the Art + Design Building Room 120.

This free event is open to the public and includes a pre-release screening of a selection of films from Art21’s series Artists and the Unknown. Following the screening, the Department will host a panel discussion about issues raised in the films.

“I have been a fan of the Art21 series since it first came out,” said Barry Jones, professor of art and design. “It is incredibly exciting to be one of the few places in the country to have the chance to screen this new episode before it is available to the public.”

McLean Fahnestock, chair of APSU’s Department of Art + Design, noted that the event is a unique opportunity for APSU students and the Clarksville community.

“As a screening site for Art21, we are bringing innovative award-winning programming directly to our students in a theatrical environment,” she said.

Art21 produces award-winning documentary films about the world’s most groundbreaking contemporary artists. In its signature style, Art21 captures the artist’s voice without narration through its flagship PBS-broadcast series, Art in the Twenty-First Century, and digital short film series Extended Play and New York Close Up. Viewed annually by millions of people across the globe, the entire library of Art21 films is available to stream for free online.

About the APSU Department of Art + Design

Established in 1927, the Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design is one of the original departments at Austin Peay State University. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design, the department offers studies in animation, art education, art history, ceramics, drawing, digital media, graphic design, illustration, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture. The department is housed in the College of Arts and Letters and consists of 19 full-time faculty for approximately 350 students.

Three on-campus galleries also support the art and design programs. In 2017, the department moved into a state-of-the-art building. The APSU Department of Art + Design also houses the Goldsmith Press and Rare Type Collection, a remarkable collection of antique and vintage wooden letterforms.

To learn more about the department, contact McLean Fahnestock, department chair, at fahnestockm@apsu.edu.

About the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts

Since 1985, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) has been providing students, the Clarksville community, and the Middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through the Art + Design, Music, Theatre & Dance, and Creative Writing programs at APSU.

CECA brings as many as 85 guest artists to Clarksville each year and presents up to 100 public arts & culture events annually, including concerts, exhibitions, artist lectures, master classes, artist residencies, and more.

In addition, CECA provides the arts faculty at APSU with research opportunities to enhance their professional growth as well as numerous student scholarships each year to support APSU’s own emerging artists.