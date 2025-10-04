Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf in Second at Grand Falls Resort

Larchwood, IA – Led by Abby Jimenez in fifth place, the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team sits in second place after the first two rounds of South Dakota State’s Jackrabbit Invitational, Saturday, at the Falls at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort.

“The conditions today were incredibly difficult and abnormal,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “Every girl on the team gave their all while trying to compete in 30-40mph winds. Playing golf for 12 hours straight is never easy, but especially in these conditions. I’m proud of the girls and their fight, and we’re gonna give our all tomorrow to finish strong.”

Austin Peay State University is in second place, 19 strokes behind South Dakota State and 21 strokes ahead of Sioux Falls.

Jimenez paced the Governors with a four-over 76 in the first round and an 83 in the second round for a 36-hole total of 158. The sophomore is in fifth place overall.

Three Governors are currently tied for seventh place. Jillian Breedlove had a first-round three-over 73 and an 86 in the second round, giving her a 159 total. Abby Hirtzel shot a first-round five-over 77 and a second-round 84 for her 36-hole total of 159. Jordin Cowing shot a first-round eight-over 80 and a second-round nine-over 81 for a total of 159.

Ella Arnzen sits in 19th place with a first-round 84 and 91 in the second round.

Playing individually, freshman Katie Roberts finished in a tie for 17th place with a first-round nine-over 81 and a second-round 91.

The final round of the Jackrabbit Invitational begins tomorrow with a 9:00am shotgun start.