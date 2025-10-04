Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting October 4th, 2025

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing resurfacing work on I-24 from east of SR 13 (US-79) to west of Trough Springs Road.

Nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for thermoplastic, and pavement markings. There will be temporary ramp closures for striping (MM 5 – 11.63).

Montgomery County – SR 12

Pavement repair.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm (excluding weekends), there will be lane closures in both directions for pothole patching (LM 0 – 24).

Cheatham County and Robertson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from the Robertson County line, crossing through Robertson County to the Davidson County line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations. There will be temporary ramp closures for milling and paving (MM 25 – 31.6).

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from Haywood Lane to the Rutherford County line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane and ramp closures in both directions for milling and paving.

Inlet cleaning.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for inlet cleaning (MM 47 – 52).

Bridge Inspection.

10/6 – 10/8, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a mobile operation resulting in an outside lane closure for bridge inspection.

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 255 over I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for pavement markings. Ramps will be temporarily closed as needed.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be temporary, alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

Inlet cleaning.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for inlet cleaning (MM 199 – 208).

The resurfacing on I-40 from 46th Avenue to near Jefferson Street including bridge expansion, joint repair, and thin epoxy overlay.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding Saturday), there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for milling, paving, and bridge work. there will be temporary ramp closures to and from I-440 and SR 155 as needed.

Bridge inspection.

10/6 – 10/8, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a mobile operation resulting in an outside lane closure for bridge inspection.

Rolling Roadblock for aerial crossing.

10/5, 6:00am – 9:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock along I-40 for aerial crossing at Golden Bear Parkway (MM 228.80).



Survey.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures in both directions and intermittent ramp closures for drain cleaning, inspection, and survey work (MM 211 – 212.8).

Davidson County – I-65

Resurfacing on I-65 from near Armory Drive to I-40.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding Friday), there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for striping and punch list items. there will be intermittent, temporary ramp closures at Wedgewood Avenue, I-440, and Armory Drive for striping and detail work (MM 79 – 85).

The resurfacing on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River bridge including thin epoxy overlay.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for wall texture coating.

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions. there will be intermittent ramp closures as needed at Rivergate Parkway.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). there will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

Dickson County – I-40

Dickson Electric rolling roadblock for installation of aerial cable.

10/5, 6:00am – 9:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock in both directions for installation of aerial cable crossing (MM 164.60).

Dickson Electric rolling roadblock for installation of aerial cable.

10/5, 6:00am – 9:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock in both directions for installation of aerial cable crossing near E Piney Rd (MM 168.60).

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals (LM 19.06).

Dickson County and Hickman County – I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Dickson and Hickman Counties from the Humphreys County line to near East Piney Road.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for striping operations (MM 160.4 – 168.8).

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

10/6 – 10/8, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a temporary lane closure on I-40 WB as needed (MM 140 – 142)

Robertson County – SR 65

Commercial entrance.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a right lane and shoulder closure for milling and paving (MM 6.5 – 7).

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.