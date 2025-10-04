79.5 F
Clarksville
Sunday, October 5, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Issue Silver Alert for Missing 21-Year-Old Sarah Nicole Roberts
News

Clarksville Police Issue Silver Alert for Missing 21-Year-Old Sarah Nicole Roberts

News Staff
By News Staff
Sarah Nicole Roberts
Sarah Nicole Roberts

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old Sarah Nicole Roberts.

Ms. Roberts was last seen at 1760 Trenton Road (Spring Creek Baptist Church), where she was reportedly attempting to hitchhike. She is a special needs adult and is unable to care for herself.

The Clarksville Police Department has contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to issue a Silver Alert for Ms. Roberts.

Sarah was last seen wearing multi-colored jeggings, a blue t-shirt, and a tan backpack. She is described as being 5’5” tall, weighing approximately 155 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Sarah’s whereabouts, or who sees someone matching her description, is urged to call 911 immediately so officers can check on her welfare.

Previous article
Hopkinsville Community College Announces October 30th Deadline for Nursing Program Applicants
Next article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf in Second at Grand Falls Resort
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information