Clarksville Police Issue Silver Alert for Missing 21-Year-Old Sarah Nicole Roberts

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old Sarah Nicole Roberts.

Ms. Roberts was last seen at 1760 Trenton Road (Spring Creek Baptist Church), where she was reportedly attempting to hitchhike. She is a special needs adult and is unable to care for herself.

The Clarksville Police Department has contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to issue a Silver Alert for Ms. Roberts.

Sarah was last seen wearing multi-colored jeggings, a blue t-shirt, and a tan backpack. She is described as being 5’5” tall, weighing approximately 155 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Sarah’s whereabouts, or who sees someone matching her description, is urged to call 911 immediately so officers can check on her welfare.