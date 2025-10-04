Hopkinsville Community College Announces October 30th Deadline for Nursing Program Applicants

Hopkinsville, KY – The Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) nursing program has an October 30 application deadline for those who would like to begin classes in the spring 2026 semester. – The Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) nursing program has an October 30 application deadline for those who would like to begin classes in the spring 2026 semester.

Prospective students are required to attend one pre-admission conference. Two conferences will be held at the Hopkinsville Campus on Friday, October 10th, 10:00am and Friday, October 24th, 10:00am, both in the Technology Center Rm. 210. One session will be held at Fort Campbell Campus on Thursday, October 16th, 10:00am in the SSG Glenn H. English Jr Army Education Center, Auditorium Room 151.

Applications will be accepted for RN track, Medic to RN track (68W military medics), and LPN to RN Bridge track (current LPNs). Prerequisite courses are required.

https://rebrand.ly/HCCNursing_Preadmission . Conference pre-registration is recommended but not required. For more information, call 270.707.3840 or visit:. Conference pre-registration is recommended but not required.

About the Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning. As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers. For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.

