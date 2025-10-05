74.1 F
Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Takes Second Place at Jackrabbit Invitational in Iowa

News Staff
Jillian Breedlove’s One-Under Leads Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf to Second at Jackrabbit Invitational. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's GolfLarchwood, IA – Led by a one-under 71 by Jillian Breedlove, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a final round 309 to finish South Dakota State’s Jackrabbit Invitational in second place, Sunday, at the Falls at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort. 

Breedlove carded four birdies in her final round to move her from a tie for seventh place to a third-place finish. The junior had a 230 54-hole total. 

Freshman Jordin Cowing finished in a tie for fifth place after a final round two-over 74 in the final round gave her a 233 tournament total.

Abby Jimenez shot a final round 83 to finish the tournament in eighth place with a 241 54-hole total. Abby Hirtzel carded a final round 10-over 82 to place in ninth place with a 242 total. 

Freshman Ella Arnzen finished in 18th place after a final round 10-over 82 gave her a 257 tournament total. 

Playing individually, Katie Roberts placed 19th after an 87 in the final round for a 259 for the tournament. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team heads to Jonesboro, Arkansas, for Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Classic, October 13th-14th, at Sage Meadows Country Club. 

