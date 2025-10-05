Clarksville Obituary: Gradie Sue Griffin

Clarksville, TN – Gradie Sue Griffin was born in Erin, TN on February 21st, 1930, to the late Grady Griffin and Nolia Coleman Griffin, and passed peacefully Friday, October 3rd, 2025, at Dogwood Bend Senior Living, where she had been a resident for the past several years.

She was an avid member of the Madison Street United Methodist Church in Clarksville, TN and retired as a beautician after more than 40 years of serving the Nashville and Clarksville community.

She also carried an adventurous spirit, well ahead of her time, as one who loved to travel the country, embracing the world with curiosity and delight. Each journey was a chance to create memories and experience what life had to offer. Today, as we mourn her absence, we must also give thanks for her 95 beautiful years on earth, holding close her stories, lessons, and love that will remain in our hearts forever.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Nannie (Charles) Dreaden of Erin, TN, Velma (George) Skyes of Elizabethton, TN, Mary Griffin of Erin, TN, Norma (Ed) Collier of Nashville, TN, Dorothy (Dr. Troy Walker, M.D.) Walker of Clarksville, TN, and Martha (Bill) Knight, of Clarksville, TN.

Survivors include her brother, Robert (Marilyn) Griffin of Russellville, KY, in addition to several nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

Special thanks to Deidra W. Beshear and Treva W. Marquis.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Griffin, David Griffin, Joel Collier, Steve Sykes, John Marquis, and Tralyn Beshear. Honorary Pallbearers will be Julian Beshear and Kai Griffin.

Arrangements are in the care of Gateway Funeral Home, 1875 Highway 48, Clarksville, TN.

Memorial donations may be made to Madison Street United Methodist Church.

By her request, family and friends may gather for a graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery on Wednesday, October 8th, 2025, at 11:00am. May we honor her by carrying forward her joy, her kindness, and her laughter. Though she is no longer with us in body, may her spirit continue to guide us and her memory always be a blessing.