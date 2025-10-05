Clarksville Police Investigate Fatal Shooting on Darlene Drive

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 2:00am this morning, Clarksville Police Department Officers responded to the area of Darlene Drive after receiving a 911 call about a shooting that had just occurred.

When officers arrived, they located a Black male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Tennova Healthcare by Montgomery County EMS and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit have responded to the scene, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Residents and business owners in the vicinity of Darlene Drive who have security cameras are asked to review their footage and contact 911 if they observe any suspicious activity.

No other information is available for release at this time.