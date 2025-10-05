Marsha Blackburn Report: The Chuck Schumer Shutdown

Washington, D.C. – This week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats deliberately forced a shutdown and blocked a clean extension of current spending levels in favor of ramming through a $1.5 trillion wishlist of far-left priorities.

With our national debt at $37.5 trillion and climbing, Tennesseans are demanding fiscal sanity. Democrats had no problem voting for continuing resolutions when President Joe Biden was autopenning them in the White House, but from the moment President Donald J. Trump returned to the Oval Office they’ve reversed course, staging one political stunt after another.

By forcing a shutdown, Democrats have deprived service members of their hard-earned paychecks, halted grants to state and local law enforcement, jeopardized care for seniors, and frozen critical services for Americans.

It’s time for Democrats to drop the games, pass the clean stop-gap bill we’ve already put forward, and join us in returning to a responsible, regular appropriations process.

Weekly Rundown

I delivered remarks on the Senate floor slamming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats for shutting down the government in an attempt to add $1.5 trillion in new spending on radical left priorities instead of working through the regular order appropriations process. Last year, the Senate Minority Leader put it perfectly: “This is what the American people want to see: both sides working together and governing responsibly…No chaos. No spectacle. No shutdown.” I know that every Republican agrees. Let’s end the chaos. Let’s end the spectacle. Let’s end the shutdown. Now is the time to get to work for the American people. Read more here.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Blue City Chaos and Tragedy: How the Trump Administration Is Addressing the Human Cost of Soft-on-Crime Policies,” I spoke with Tennessee State Senator Brent Taylor. We discussed the launch of President Trump’s ‘Memphis Safe Task Force,’ the crime crackdown in Memphis, the dangerous consequences of radical left district attorneys, and the issue of cargo theft. Read more here, and click here to watch my exchange with State Senator Taylor during the hearing.

On the latest episode of ‘Unmuted with Marsha,’ I spoke with Tennessee State Senator Brent Taylor following the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on rampant crime in blue cities like Memphis. We discussed President Trump’s ‘Memphis Safe Task Force,’ the failures of radical left district attorneys, and the need to pass my legislation to end cashless bail nationwide. We are hard at work on Making Memphis Safe Again. Click here to watch this episode of ‘Unmuted with Marsha.’



U.S. adversaries don’t take days off when our government shuts down, and it’s one of the many reasons Democrats need to come to the table and pass a clean government funding extension. I joined Politico’s Policy Outlook on Cybersecurity, where I discussed the national security risks of Democrats’ government shutdown and my legislative efforts to ensure America leads the globe in the development of quantum technology. Watch the full conversation here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

One year ago, Hurricane Helene devastated communities in Tennessee, leaving families without homes, businesses destroyed, and lives forever changed. In the year since Helene, everyone from first responders to neighbors to church groups have stepped up in remarkable ways to help our communities rebuild.

