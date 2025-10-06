APSU Football’s Chris Parson Repeats as UAC Offensive Player of the Week; Will Middleton Earns First Career Honor

Clarksville, TN – For the second-straight week, a pair of Austin Peay State University (APSU) football players earned United Athletic Conference weekly honors, with quarterback Chris Parson being named the UAC Offensive Player of Week for the second-straight week and linebacker Will Middleton being named the UAC Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Parson is the first Governor to be named a conference player of the week in back-to-back weeks since Draylen Ellis was named the Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 during the 2021 season. Middleton is the first Gov to be named the UAC Defensive Player of the Week since Jaden Lyles, September 9th, 2024.

Parson led Austin Peay State University with 364 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in a 44-30 win over previously-undefeated, No. 16 West Georgia. Parson went 16-for-26 for a career-high 346 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.6 yards per completion with seven completions of 20-plus yards, five of 30-plus yards, and three of 40-plus yards.

Parson also ran 12 times for 18 yards and matched his career-high with two rushing touchdowns. Parson has run for a touchdown in four-straight games; he is the first Governor to accomplish that feat since Jevon Jackson ran for a touchdown in five-straight games during the 2023 season. Parson’s six rushing touchdowns this season are tied for the sixth-best single-season total and the ninth-best career total by a quarterback in Austin Peay history.

Middleton ranked second on Austin Peay State University with seven tackles, including four solo stops, in the win against West Georgia. Middleton led the Govs with a career-best 2.0 tackles for loss and a 26-yard pick-six.

In the fourth quarter, with the APSU Govs leading by seven, Middleton recorded a tackle for loss on one play and then a 26-yard pick-six on the next for the final score of the game to seal the win for the Governors. Middleton’s pick-six is the first by a Governor since Kory Chapman against Gardner-Webb (10/14/23).

Next Up For APSU Football

The No.15-ranked Austin Peay State University football team hits the road for its final before the bye week when it takes on Eastern Kentucky in UAC action on Saturday, at 5:00pm CT at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond, Kentucky.

Follow the APSU Govs

