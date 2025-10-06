Clarksville Pets of the Week for October 6th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 6th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Diesel is an adult male Great Pyrenees. He is fully vetted and neutered so he is able to go home the same day. Do some research on this breed before adopting. They are bred to have a specific job and have certain requirements. Be prepared before adopting. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Atlas is an adult male Great Pyrenees, and while they might not be bonded he came in with Diesel. He too is fully vetted and neutered and can go home the same day. He will need a family with breed familiarity so his needs can be met. Come see both boys and take them out in the yard.

Fleetwood is a young male Labrador mix. He is fully vetted and neutered so he’s ready to go home. Come see him and take him out in the yard. Great little guy.

Daisy is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon her adoption.

Shelby is an adult female Domestic Longhair mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. She will be a wonderful companion. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Bing Bing is an adult female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. Very happy, sweet girl waiting patiently for her forever family. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Gotham is a young male Domestic Shorthair mix kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon adoption. Come visit this sweet baby in the Cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville).

*Come visit them at their new facility*

For more information, call 931.648-5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Bella & Taylor are a pair of very sweet bonded girls. They are vetted, spayed and litter trained. They are a bit shy and will love spending their days lounging and bird watching or watching other kitties go through their zoomies.

They are calm and quiet and take a minute to warm up. A low energy home environment (no dogs please) would be great for them. These girls will be a fabulous addition to your family.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Billy is a very sweet 3-4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. Billy is a Tripod! But you would never know as it does not slow this loving boy down at all. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained and listens very well. Billy has done well with children, cats and other dogs. He is always ready for adventures.

Billy does need to be fed grain-free food to help his skin allergies, but does very well on this type of food. Loving boy looking for his forever family. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application, please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan @ 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Stretch & Bilbo are two very sweet male mixed breed boys. Stretch is 3 years old, white and brown coloring and Bilbo is 2, with a sleek Black coat with a white chest. Both boys are great in the kennel, neutered and fully vetted. They have lived together but are not necessarily bonded so they can be adopted either together or separately. Very sweet with the Staff and looking for their forever homes.

If you would love to add either of these handsome guys to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Drako is still available and hoping his forever family is out there. There is nothing wrong with this boy! He just needs a family willing to give him his forever home. Sadly, folks think a longtimer in a rescue must be flawed or unadoptable. Entirely UNTRUE! He just needs the right family willing to put in some time and effort to help him integrate into a family.

He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel clean. He has been in rescue for almost 4 years through no fault of his own. He was dumped as a puppy and saved by the great folks at the rescue. He has been loved on and has been working with the staff daily being around people and engaging in play and attention. This boy has so much love to give to the right person. He still has a lot of energy, needs to be the only pet in the home and would love a large yard or even a ranch or farm land.

This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and giving him space to do his zoomies and run off some energy. The Staff at the rescue will be very happy to offer suggestions and do have recommendations of very good, compassionate trainers that they have worked with as well if needed.



Trust me, they won’t just hand you the dog and not be there to help. They are so devoted to this sweet boy and just want him in a loving, kind, happy home. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.



If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is a very sweet female Pit Bull Terrier mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and kennel/house trained. Jupiter has allergies that are managed by her food and occasional shots at the vet. She prefers to be the only pet in the home as she just thrives on all the attention. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Jupiter is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Grady is a 5 year old male Boxer. He is fully vetted, awaiting his neuter appointment and is house trained but doesn’t really need to be crated. He is good with other dogs and kids. Grady is looking for his forever home.

You can find Grady and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mouse is a 3 year old female Tabby. She is vetted, spayed and litter trained. She prefers a home without dogs or other cats, is fine with respectful children and needs a calm, peaceful environment. She loves being near her people and often settles nicely in her cat tree watching everything around her. Mouse also prefers an open litter box. She does not care for anything hooded. She is just a sweetheart waiting for her forever home.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Ninja is a delightful 1 year old female Black Lab/Great Dane mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She does well with children, dogs and even cats. Ninja can be quite comical and a bit silly as she learns to navigate with those long legs. Her antics are often rather sweet and entertaining. Ninja has a very loving nature and is one big package of love, clumsy charm and tail wags. She has a wonderful, patient demeanor and will be a fabulous addition to your family.

To complete an application now and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/ninja or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel.

*Foster families are always needed*

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and by email at adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Soji is an adult female Rhoesian Ridgeback/ Great Pyrenees mix. She is vetted and house trained. Soji needs a good fenced yard or several good hearty walks a day to help her energy levels. She needs a calmer quiet home where she is the only pet. Or possibly another very calm, chill dog companion.

Soji has so much love to give to the right family. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Nellie is a 6 year old female Lab mix. She has special needs as she is blind. But do not count her down or out. Once she navigates and gets familiar with her surroundings she does just fine indoors as well in a fenced yard. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Nellie needs a calm, quiet home with no children or cats and preferably as the only dog. She is a loving dog and prefers to chill and relax during the day. Independent enough to get around comfortably. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application, please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980.

Please get in touch with the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!