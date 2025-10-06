70.6 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Tobacco and Brew Burglary Suspect

News Staff
Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Burglary that occurred on October 1st, 2025, at Tobacco and Brew, 620 Dunlop Lane.

Surveillance video captured images of a Black male wearing black shoes, shorts, a grey hoodie, carrying a red Adidas backpack and a hammer, during the commission of the burglary.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect, as someone may recognize him based on his clothing. 

Clarksville Police Release Surveillance Images of Tobacco and Brew Burglary Suspect
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Adair at 931.648.0656, ext. 5188.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

