71 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 6, 2025
HomeEventsThe Road to 250 Continues with Medical History Performance at Austin Peay...
Events

The Road to 250 Continues with Medical History Performance at Austin Peay State University’s Mabry Stage

News Staff
By News Staff
APSU George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall
APSU George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall

Road to 250Clarksville, TN – It is time for the next performance in the dramatic, thematic series called The Road to 250: America’s Story. This performance is called “Medical Developments” It will be at 4:30pm on October 8th, 2025, on the Mabry Stage in the Music and Mass Communications building on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus.

Come see and hear about major medical advances in American history such as the introduction of smallpox inoculations, anesthesia, the systematic use of antiseptics, academic medical education, blood classification, heart-lung machines, professional nursing and the Red Cross. Entrance is free and open to the public.

Refreshments will follow in the lobby.

Previous article
Tennessee Recess Time Increases to 40 Minutes Thanks to APSU-Led Say Yes to Recess Initiative
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information