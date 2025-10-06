The Road to 250 Continues with Medical History Performance at Austin Peay State University’s Mabry Stage

Clarksville, TN – It is time for the next performance in the dramatic, thematic series called The Road to 250: America’s Story. This performance is called “Medical Developments” It will be at 4:30pm on October 8th, 2025, on the Mabry Stage in the Music and Mass Communications building on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus.

Come see and hear about major medical advances in American history such as the introduction of smallpox inoculations, anesthesia, the systematic use of antiseptics, academic medical education, blood classification, heart-lung machines, professional nursing and the Red Cross. Entrance is free and open to the public.

Refreshments will follow in the lobby.