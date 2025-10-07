APSU Women’s Lacrosse Competes in Rhodes College Play Day in Memphis

Memphis, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s lacrosse team traveled to Memphis, Tennessee to compete in Rhodes College’s play day, competing against Rhodes College, Maryville University, and the University of Alabama-Huntsville.

The governors competed against the Maryville Saints at 11:00am, Huntsville Chargers at 12:00pm, and Rhodes Lynx at 3:00pm.

Over the three games, Lauryn Warfield led the team in draw controls with 24, Katie Ferrara followed with 11, and Tori Ross with seven. Draw controls start each play and decide who will gain possession of the ball.

Mak Patten and Fiona Lemke had the most assists of anyone on the team, with Patten contributing six and Lemke contributing four.

Warfield scored nine goals, Lemke with six goals, and Patten with five.

Elyse Faler grabbed five ground balls, and Maddy Kalmo picked up three in the matches against Maryville and Alabama-Huntsville. Goalie Erin-Kate Roeder made 14 saves, and Katie Ferrara intercepted two passes.

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University women’s lacrosse team will compete in a scrimmage against the Vanderbilt Commodores on October 16th at home, on the Morgan Brothers Field.