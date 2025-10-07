Austin Peay State University’s New Gallery to Feature Stacey Holloway’s ‘Through Thick and Thin’ Exhibit October 20th–December 5th

Clarksville, TN – The New Gallery at Austin Peay State University (APSU) and the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) are welcoming artist Stacey Holloway for her exhibition “Through Thick and Thin” from October 20th through December 5th.

Holloway will give a lecture on October 28th at 6:00pm in the APSU Art + Design Building Room 120, and a gallery talk at noon on October 29th in The New Gallery.

“The Department of Art + Design is delighted to have Stacey Holloway with us as an exhibiting artist to share her sculptural works and unique perspective with our students and community,” said McLean Fahnestock, chair of the APSU Department of Art + Design.

About the Artist Stacey Holloway

Stacey Holloway received her Master of Fine Arts from the University of Minnesota in 2009, her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Herron School of Art and Design/IUPUI in 2006, and has been living and working in Birmingham, Alabama since 2013. She currently serves as the associate professor of sculpture at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

In addition to teaching, Holloway is an active national mixed media artist, sculptor, and fabricator that works within a variety of media including drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, and interactivity. Through the exploration of storytelling and ethology, she creates work that communicates a universal societal connectivity. Holloway has exhibited throughout the Midwest, South and East Coast in galleries such as Wayfarers, Brooklyn, New York; FM Gallery, Chicago, Illinois; Gallery 924 at the Arts Council of Indianapolis, Indiana; and Huntsville Museum of Art, Alabama.

She has received distinguished awards such as the 2021 Visual Arts Fellowship through the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the 2017 SECAC Artist’s Fellowship and the 2010 Efroymson Contemporary Arts Fellowship through the Central Indiana Community Foundation in Indianapolis.

To learn more about the Department of Art + Design and The New Gallery, contact department chair McLean Fahnestock at fahnestockm@apsu.edu . For more information regarding the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, contact Dr. Andrea Spofford at spofforda@apsu.edu.

About The New Gallery

The New Gallery at Austin Peay State University is a 1,500-square-foot white cube contemporary gallery with 120 linear feet of wall space and 36 feet of movable wall space. Located in the APSU Art + Design Building, The New Gallery hosts nationally and internationally recognized contemporary artists for exhibitions, lectures, workshops, class visits, and studio visits with students.

Exhibitions in the gallery are free and open to the public. You can learn more about the New Gallery by visiting www.apsu.edu/thenewgallery/index.php.

About the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts

Since 1985, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) has been providing students, the Clarksville community, and the Middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through the Art + Design, Music, Theatre & Dance, and Creative Writing programs at APSU. CECA brings as many as 85 guest artists to Clarksville each year and presents up to 100 public arts & culture events annually, including concerts, exhibitions, artist lectures, master classes, artist residencies, and more.

In addition, CECA provides the arts faculty at APSU with research opportunities to enhance their professional growth as well as numerous student scholarships each year to support APSU’s own emerging artists.