Clarksville Obituary: Michelle Lynn Hobbs

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Michelle Lynn Hobbs, age 48, formally of Germantown, TN, will be Saturday, October 18th, 2025 at Sykes Funeral Home at 1:00 PM. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the time of service. A graveside service will take place on Sunday, October 19th, 2025, at 11:00am in Memphis, TN, at Memphis Memorial Gardens.

Michelle was born on April 6th, 1977, in Fort Polk, LA. She passed away on October 4th, 2025. Michelle enjoyed sewing and playing games on her computer.

She is preceded in death by her father, Dennis Roy Hobbs; her grandmothers, Mae Johnson and Kathryn Love; and her grandfather, LD Love. Michelle is survived by her mother, Deborah Hobbs; brother, Christopher Hobbs and his wife Amy; nephews, Tyler and Connor Hobbs; aunts: Lesa (Roger) Matheny, Tina (Freddy) Caheely, and Kathy Johnson.

