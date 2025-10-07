The Price Is Right Live Coming to Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena April 28th

Clarksville, TN – Come on Down! The Price Is Right Live™ brings celebrity host, classic games, and iconic sets to F&M Bank Arena on April 28th, 2025. – Come on Down! The Price Is Right Live™ brings celebrity host, classic games, and iconic sets to F&M Bank Arena on April 28th, 2025.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 10th, 2025, at 10:00am at myfmbankarena.com.



This Spring, America’s most beloved game show experience is hitting the road—THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ is making its way across the country with a brand-new, high-energy live stage show hosted by a celebrity host full of charisma, laughs, and big personality.

Fans can step into the nostalgia of their childhood and see the legendary sets they grew up watching—The Big Wheel™, Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, and the fabulous Showcase—all brought to life right in your hometown. The excitement, the prizes, the moments you remember… now you can experience them up close and in person with the kind of show-stopping fun only PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE can deliver!

Randomly selected contestants will have the chance to win appliances, dream vacations, electronics, even a brand-new car, while lucky audience members can score prizes without ever leaving their seat.

Have you ever dreamt of spinning The Big Wheel™? Now is your chance to come up on stage and try to land on ONE DOLLAR! Ready to meet our Celebrity Host? Hear first-hand stories and experience the history of The Price is Right! Check out our website for details on special packages that are available now!

Playing to packed houses for over 20 years and giving away more than $15 million in cash and prizes, THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ has become a nationwide phenomenon. If you’ve ever shouted prices at your TV, dreamed of spinning the Big Wheel, or imagined yourself in the Showcase Showdown—this is your moment. Buy your tickets TODAY!

The next contestant could be YOU- “Come on Down” to F&M Bank Arena on April 28th and experience the magic of THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ like never before.

Event: The Price is Right Live!™

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 28th at 7:30pm.

Venue: F&M Bank Arena

Tickets On Sale: Friday, October 10th at 10:00am.