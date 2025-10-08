73.6 F
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Steven D. Knight

May 26th, 1953 — October 6th, 2025

Sykes Funeral Home & CrematoryClarksville, TN – Steven D. Knight, 72, of Clarksville, TN passed away on October 6th, 2025. Steven was born on May 26th, 1953, in Columbus, GA, to Barbara Osborne.

Steven retired from Raytheon after working there for 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf and fishing. Steven loved spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his wife, Susan Knight, son, Steven Knight, and 3 siblings. Steven is survived by his daughters, Karma (Scott) Goodson and Kelly (Sascha) Willis, grandchildren, Lane (Caitlin) Goodson, Ross Goodson, Josie Willis, Al Willis, Damon Knight, Vanessa Knight, and Jack Knight, great grandson, John Luke Goodson, and 1 sister.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Please visit Steven's online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family. 

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Steven Knight, please visit our flower store.
 

