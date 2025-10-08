Joe, the late Cathi Maynard Establishes JoAnn and Frank Hindsley Endowment for APSU Military Students

Clarksville, TN – Joe and the late Cathi Maynard made a generous donation to create the JoAnn and Frank Hindsley Endowment for Austin Peay State University (APSU) students affiliated with the U.S. Army. The fund is named in honor of Joe’s mother and stepfather.

“With each of our contributions, my family and I hope to honor a legacy,” Joe Maynard said. “My mother taught middle school art class for several years, and this fund is a tribute to her time as a teacher, nurturing a creative spirit in her students, as well as Frank’s time in the military.”

To qualify for this scholarship, students must be enrolled full-time with a 2.3 GPA or higher and in an arts program such as art, design, music, theatre or dance. Recipients must also be an active duty in, or an honorably discharged veteran of, the Army and demonstrate financial needs (the GI Bill does not count). This scholarship is renewable for recipients who continue to meet the criteria each year.

“The Maynard family’s dedication to Austin Peay State University is immeasurable,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “Of course, their charitable contributions benefit our students, programs and facilities, but their presence on campus and advocacy for both APSU and the local community have made a positive impact in both tangible and intangible ways. We are honored to have their support and friendship.”

Named Austin Peay State University’s 2020 Philanthropists of the Year, Joe and the late Cathi Maynard (who passed away in 2023) have given generously to APSU since 2017, attending many university and athletic events and serving as active members of the Clarksville community.

They also funded other endowments, including the Joe and Cathi Maynard Family Fund of Excellence, the Dr. Joe E. Maynard Sr. Education Endowment, the George J. Reed Sr. Veterans Scholarship Endowment, and the John and Frank Hindsley Veterans Endowment—each honoring some aspect of their family’s legacy. Joe and Cathi contributed the largest single gift in history to APSU athletics in 2022 and were honored with the university’s Presidential Medal of Excellence in 2023.

Joe and Mrs. PJ Maynard are the owners of JCM Management, Shelby’s Trio Restaurant, the Trio Hospitality Group, CraftPoint Concepts custom millwork, the NHRA Maynard Family Racing Team (JCM Nitro), Queen City Restaurant Equipment, and Wraps and Threads. Joe and PJ are also the majority owners of Leatherwood Distillery and are minority owners of Michael Waltrip Brewing and ECHO Power, LLC. Joe is a veteran of the U.S. Army, having spent most of his career as a prime power production specialist with the Corps of Engineers.

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or via give@apsu.edu.