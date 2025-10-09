Austin Peay State University Soccer Welcomes Central Arkansas Thursday for Start of Three-Game Homestand

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a 2-2 draw at Central Arkansas Sunday to earn its season’s first Atlantic Sun Conference point. The Govs begin their final homestand in a rematch against the Bears, starting on Thursday at 6:00pm CT at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Austin Peay (0-9-4, 0-4-1 ASUN) played to a 2-2 draw at Central Arkansas, Sunday, as the Governors doubled their season’s goal total on goals from Kasidy Schenk and Vivian Burke. Schenk scored the Govs’ first goal in the 20th minute to tie the match at one.

Following a Bears goal in the 68th minute, Burke responded with an equalizer of her own in the 79th minute to help lead the APSU Govs to their first ASUN point this season.

Central Arkansas (4-7-1, 1-3-1 ASUN) remains three points ahead of the Govs in the ASUN Gold Division. The Bears’ leading goal scorers, Trace Pavatt and Caroline Billings, did not score in Sunday’s contest. It will be a test for the Govs’ defense to keep them silent on Thursday.

What to Know

Thursday’s match will be the fifth meeting between the Governors and the Bears.

The APSU Govs are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games at home.

Austin Peay State University is 82-62-30 all-time at Morgan Brothers Field.

Thursday’s match marks the sixth time the Govs have played on October 9th.

Austin Peay State University’s record on October 9th is 1-3-1.

The last time Austin Peay State University played on this date was at home against North Florida in 2022, where the Govs lost by a score of 0-1.

The last time – and only time – that Austin Peay State University won on this date was at home against Lambuth in 2007, winning 5-0.

What a Win Means

Austin Peay State University’s first win against Central Arkansas.

Head coach Kim McGowan‘s 50th career win and 16th as head coach for the APSU Govs.

Austin Peay State University moves into a fifth-place tie with Central Arkansas in the ASUN Gold Division with four points.

