Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 9th-13th 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County can look forward to a pleasant stretch of early autumn weather leading into the Columbus Day holiday. Clear skies, mild afternoons, and cool nights will dominate the forecast through Monday, making it an ideal weekend for outdoor activities, travel, and fall events.

Thursday will be a beautiful, sunny day with a high near 73 degrees. A steady northeast wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will add a crisp feel to the afternoon.

Thursday night brings mostly clear skies and a noticeable drop in temperature, with lows around 45 degrees. Winds will ease to around 5 mph before becoming calm after midnight, creating perfect sleeping weather.

The sunny trend will continue on Friday with temperatures climbing to around 76 degrees. Light winds from the south-southwest at 5 mph will add a gentle warmth to the day.

Friday night will be mostly clear with lows near 48 degrees and calm winds, setting the stage for another comfortable autumn evening.

Saturday stays sunny and slightly warmer, with highs near 77 degrees. Winds will remain light, shifting to the southwest at about 5 mph by afternoon.

It will be mostly clear again Saturday night, with lows around 50 degrees and calm conditions continuing.

Sunday brings more sunshine and the warmest temperatures of the weekend, reaching near 79 degrees. Light west-southwest winds will keep conditions mild and pleasant throughout the day.

Sunday night remains mostly clear, with lows near 53 degrees. Winds will shift to the northeast around 5 mph before calming overnight.

Columbus Day will cap off the stretch with sunny skies and highs around 80 degrees, making it one of the warmest days of the week.

It will stay mostly clear Monday night, with comfortable lows near 55 degrees, providing a calm and mild finish to the extended holiday weekend.

Overall, Clarksville and Montgomery County can expect several days of tranquil, sunny fall weather—ideal for enjoying the season’s changing colors and outdoor festivities before cooler temperatures return later in October.