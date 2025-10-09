51 F
Clarksville
Thursday, October 9, 2025
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Carmen Iris Rodriguez Medina
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Carmen Iris Rodriguez Medina

December 30th, 1951 — October 5th, 2025

News Staff
By News Staff
Carmen Iris Rodriguez Medina
Carmen Iris Rodriguez Medina

Sykes Funeral Home & CrematoryClarksville, TN – Hasta que nos volvamos a ver

Pensamos en ti y seguimos hablando de ti. Nunca te hemos olvidado y nunca lo haremos. Te llevaremos cerca de nuestro corazones y allí permanecerá, para caminar y guiarnos por nuestra vida hasta que nos volvamos a encontrar. Te Amamos.

Descansa en paz

Translated:

“Until we meet again

We think of you, and we continue to talk about you. We have never forgotten you, and we never will. We will hold you close in our hearts, and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives until we meet again. We love you.

Rest in peace”

Please visit Carmen’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Carmen Iris Rodriguez Medina, please visit our flower store.
 

About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory

The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.

You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.

Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.

For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 9th-13th 2025
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

The Buzz About Honey

Bee-ing In the Moment

Pumpkin – Fall’s Flavor

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information