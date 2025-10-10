59.5 F
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis Secures Singles Victory on Day One of ITA OVC Regionals

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Notches Opening Day Success at ITA OVC Championships. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisWest Lafayette, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team earned one win in singles competition on its first day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Men’s Ohio Valley Regional Championships.  

On the first day of competition, Glen Arnet won his match in the first round of the men’s open singles. In the qualifying round on the main draw stage against Adler Germinal (Tennessee State), 6-2, 3-6, and 10-3. Adrian Contreras (Eastern Kentucky) defeated Glen in the sequential round, 6-0, 6-0.  

Friday saw action with Rahulniket Konakanchi and Nicholas Art, (Butler) defeating Arnet and Vincent Lu, 8-6. Aiden Atwood and Braden Gelletich of (Indiana) defeated Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski, 8-2. Zinder Mikkel (Dayton) defeated Loubser 6-2, 6-3.  

On Saturday, Loubser is set to play Andrei Caragea (Ball State) in a consolation bracket at 12:45pm.  

