Austin Peay State University Volleyball Swept by Jacksonville in Straight Sets

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 match to Jacksonville, Friday, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (2-15, 0-5) and Jacksonville traded points to open the match as the first set was tied at 9. Jacksonville went on a 10-4 run to extend its lead to 19-11. The APSU Govs cut their deficit to seven at 23-16, but ultimately, the 25-16 first set win went to the Dolphins.

The second set opened much like the first, with a tie at 9. The APSU Govs scored four points in a row, including kills by Nya Browne and Taly Cloyd and an ace by Reagan Anderson, to lead 16-11. The Dolphins responded with an 8-0 run to lead 19-16. A kill by Cloyd would get the Govs within one at 23-22, but the Dolphins ended the set with a kill and a block for the 25-22 second set win.

Jacksonville led 22-16 in the third set, but the Govs responded with an 8-0 run to lead by two at 24-22. The Dolphins ended the set on a 5-1 run to take the 27-25 third set win.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team is back in action tomorrow against North Florida at 6:00pm.