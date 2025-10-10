55.5 F
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Swept by Jacksonville in Straight Sets

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets to Jacksonville at the Dunn Center. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 match to Jacksonville, Friday, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (2-15, 0-5) and Jacksonville traded points to open the match as the first set was tied at 9. Jacksonville went on a 10-4 run to extend its lead to 19-11. The APSU Govs cut their deficit to seven at 23-16, but ultimately, the 25-16 first set win went to the Dolphins. 

The second set opened much like the first, with a tie at 9. The APSU Govs scored four points in a row, including kills by Nya Browne and Taly Cloyd and an ace by Reagan Anderson, to lead 16-11. The Dolphins responded with an 8-0 run to lead 19-16. A kill by Cloyd would get the Govs within one at 23-22, but the Dolphins ended the set with a kill and a block for the 25-22 second set win. 

Jacksonville led 22-16 in the third set, but the Govs responded with an 8-0 run to lead by two at 24-22. The Dolphins ended the set on a 5-1 run to take the 27-25 third set win. 

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team is back in action tomorrow against North Florida at 6:00pm.

APSU Men’s Tennis Secures Singles Victory on Day One of ITA OVC Regionals
