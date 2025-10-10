Clarksville Obituary: Jennifer Anne Malone

Clarksville, TN – Jennifer Anne Malone Albright, a beloved wife, mother, and friend to all, passed away on the morning of October 9th in her home, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Born in Swindon, England, on August 26th, 1960, to Dr. Frank and Edythe Malone, Jenny spent parts of her childhood in various locales abroad where her father was stationed with the Air Force, but Clarksville, Tennessee was always her home.
A proud graduate of Clarksville Academy’s Class of 1978, Jenny went on to serve as a dedicated emergency room nurse, caring for countless members of her community for over 30 years. To know Jenny was to love her—she had a contagious laugh and a warm smile that could light up any room.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. F.J. Malone; her mother, Edythe Crayton Malone; and her brother, Jeff Malone.
She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Howell Buford Albright; her two children, Adam and Madelyn; and her granddaughter, Helen.
We invite you to bring your fondest memories to share with family and friends at visitation, which will take place from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, October 14th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 am until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, October 15th, 2025, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Cal Hampton officiating. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice, or plant a dogwood tree—her favorite—as a living tribute to her life
Condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com
