Clarksville Obituary: Willie “Billie” Jenkins

Clarksville, TN – Our beloved Willie E. Jenkins was born on November 22nd, 1936 in Erin, Tennessee. On Friday, October 3rd, 2025, she closed her eyes here on earth and opened them in the presence of The Lord. We are thankful that she is at eternal rest and basking in the light of her Savior.

“Billie” as she affectionately called by family and friends, lived a life of faith, family, and service. Only a glimpse of her life can be written on paper, but God has the full story. Here is a glimpse of her story….

Her Faith: Willie professed her hope in Jesus Christ at an early age. and joined The Greater Ebenezer AME Church in later years and was a FAITHFUL AND DUTIFUL member.

Her Education: She was educated in the Houston County public school system in Erin, TN, and was a graduate of the Historic Burt High School, Clarksville, Tennessee.

A Daughter: Born to parents, Herman E. and Mattie Mae Nicholson French.

A Sister: Billie was one of four children born into the French family. She loved her family and they had many memorable experiences together Brother: Clarence French, and sisters: Vivian French McDaniel and Pauline French.

A Wife: She married the love of her life, Mr. Lynwood Jenkins Sr. in February 1955 and shared 59 wonderfully blessed years together until Lynwood’s passing.

A Mother: God blessed her with two children, Lynwood (Chico) Jenkins Jr., and Lisa Jenkins (Pedro Sr.) Lebron

A Grandmother: She adored and loved spoiling her grandchildren, Loreal, Pedro Jr., Piere Lebron, Lynwood III(Rico), Lanita(Nina), Ashley, Francine, Frenchy, and DeQuisha Jenkins.

A Great Grandmother: She was beyond joyful to be a great grandmother of seven.

Devoted Friend: Billie shared a special bond with Ruby Perkins, Willie Jean Parker, Maxine Johnson, and so many more devoted Sister Friends.

Her ministry work included singing in the Church and Conference choirs, Missionaries, Lay, and so many other areas within the church she was very much actively involved in.

Preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Mattie Mae French, sister, Pauline French, and her husband of 59 years- Lynwood Jenkins Sr.

Those left behind to cherish her life and celebrate her memories are: her loving children: Lynwood (Chico) Jenkins Jr., Lisa Jenkins (Pedro Sr.) Lebron. Sister: Vivian French McDaniel, brother: Clarence French, grandchildren: Loreal, Pedro Jr., Piere Lebron, Lynwood III(Rico), Lanita (Nina), Ashley, Francine, Frenchy, DeQuisha Jenkins, and Seven Great-Grandchildren. Billie also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other friends and family.