Clarksville Police Arrest Suspect in Darlene Drive Homicide, Charge Shaliyah Potts

By News Staff
Shaliyah Potts
Shaliyah Potts

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CGW) has identified the victim of the October 5th, 2025, homicide as 31-year-old Nolan Jackson of Memphis. Next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, 22-year-old Shaliyah Tynise Potts, who was with Mr. Jackson on the morning of October 5th, has been taken into custody and charged with conspiracy to commit Aggravated Robbery.

Preliminary findings indicate that both Jackson and Potts were involved in criminal activity that ultimately resulted in Mr. Jackson’s death.

The third individual has not been identified at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact VPF Detective Green at 931.648.0656, ext. 5149.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

