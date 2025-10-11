Clarksville Obituary: Louis David Toth

Clarksville, TN – We are saddened to announce the passing of Louis David Toth, 86, of Clarksville, on October 9th, 2025.
Born in Cleveland on December 5th, 1938, to Janos and Mary Toth (née Szlizs), Lou entered the army directly after high school, serving as a corpsman at Walter Reed Army Hospital. It was there that he met his first wife, Barbara, and they were married in Connecticut in 1962.
Lou spent his working career in the magazine printing industry, eventually settling in Clarksville in 1991, working at the former Quebecor facility, retiring in October 2001. After Barbara passed, Lou found love again with his wife Mary, marrying in 1999 and creating a new, blended family.
An avid woodworker and photographer, Lou was known locally for his wooden stepstools as well as his beautiful photo notecards that he sold at the Clarksville downtown market.
Lou is pre-deceased by Barbara, his siblings John, Jim, and MaryAnn. He is survived by his wife Mary, children Marjorie and David, Tricia, David, Steve, and Sharon, grandchildren Ben, Nik, Michael, Katy, Phillip, Dalton, Logan, and Kristen, as well as his great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30pm, Sunday, October 19th, 2025 at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church located at 1324 Gholson Road, Clarksville, TN 37043
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Audubon Society.
