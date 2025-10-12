Austin Peay State University Volleyball Swept 3-0 by North Florida at Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 match to North Florida, Saturday, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (2-16, 0-6) and North Florida went back-and-forth to open the first set as a kill by Dani Kopacz tied the set at 11. Four consecutive points from UNF extended its lead to 15-11. The Governors would get as close as 17-15 with back-to-back kills by Peyton Liming, but the Ospreys built on their early momentum to take the 25-19 first set win.

The Ospreys led quickly to open the second frame, going up 7-3. The APSU Govs fought back to tie the set at 9 with a kill by Remmi Cooke. Five unanswered points by the Ospreys gave them a 14-9 lead. UNF managed to extend its lead to as many as seven at 24-17 as the Govs fought off a set point, but ultimately the 25-18 second set win went to the Ospreys.

North Florida took a 13-7 lead to open the third set. The APSU Govs battled their way back as a block by Nya Browne and Nicole Okojie got the home team back within one at 18-17. A trio of errors from the Ospreys allowed the Govs to tie the set at 20. Back-to-back kills by Taly Cloyd gave the Govs a 22-21 lead. The two teams went shot-for-shot, tying the set once again at 25. A kill and a block by UNF would end the set, giving them the 27-25 third-set win.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team is back in action on October 17th at Stetson in DeLand, Florida.