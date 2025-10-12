Clarksville Obituary: Diana Jane Leudenburg

Clarksville, TN – Diana Jane Leudenburg, a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at her home on October 8th, 2025, at the age of 73. Born on December 10th, 1951, in Vincennes, Indiana to William Henry Smith and Margarette Louise Harris, Diana was a caretaker for Center Stone and a member of Memorial Baptist Church.

To those who knew her, she was not just a caregiver by profession but a source of love and support for her family and friends. Her vibrant personality was matched by an amazing sense of humor, which brought joy to countless moments shared with those around her.

She is survived by, her daughter, Angela Pennington, and her loving grandchildren, Michael Smith (Katrina), Charles D. Knight, and Amanda Splittstoesser (Craig). Additionally, she was a great-grandmother to nine grandchildren: David, Hunter, Riley, Kennedy, Khloe, Luna, Marley, Olivia, and Sean. Diana is preceded in death by her late ex-husband, Stuart Leudenburg, and her only brother, William Smith.

Visitation with family will take place on October 15th, 2025, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Memorial Baptist Church at 2450 State Highway 48, Clarksville, TN. Following visitation, a Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm – Sam Matthews will officiate with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

In this time of reflection, we honor Diana’s loving spirit and the impact she had on all who knew her. May her legacy of love and laughter continue to inspire those she leaves behind.