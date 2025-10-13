Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Maintenance for Fallbrook Lane and surrounding areas

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve maintenance work on Tuesday, October 14th, 2025, at 7:30am and will turn off water service on Fallbrook Lane and surrounding areas.

Utility construction workers will temporarily and intermittently turn off water service according to the work schedule listed. Low water pressure may also affect residents on connecting streets and roads where the work is being done.

Tuesday October 14th at 7:30am to 10:00am

Fallbrook Lane (Oakland Road to Priest Street)

Oakland Road (Cherry Blossom Lane to Meriwether Road)

Priest Street (Fallbrook Lane to 3705 Priest Street)

The water valve maintenance is in preparation of water valve replacement work to be scheduled and announced at a later date through normal channels. Please visit the Clarksville Gas and Water Department website at www.ClarksvilleGW.com for planned utility construction work.