Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Replacement, Road Closure for Evans Road and surrounding areas

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Tuesday, October 14th, 2025, at 8:00am on Evans Road and surrounding areas.

Tuesday, October 14th, 8:00am to 8:00pm

Evans Road (Camino Drive to Lou Ann Lane)

Dogwood Trail

Camino Drive

Leslie Court

Lou Ann Lane

Timber Ridge Drive

Shadytree Court

Evans Road will be closed from Camino Drive to Lou Ann Lane. Traffic will be detoured Britton Springs Road and Evans Road to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 8:00pm.