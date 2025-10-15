Clarksville Obituary: Patricia Ann Clement

Clarksville, TN – Patricia Ann Clement, age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, October 10th, 2025.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 17th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Charlotte Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Friday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Patricia entered this life on September 8th, 1950 in Greenville, MS. She grew up playing basketball and track and field, eventually earning herself a scholarship to Alcorn State University in Alcorn, MS. Patricia’s faith has played a vital role in her life. She was a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene.

She had also previously enjoyed worship and fellowship at the Praise Center in Clarksville, TN and Pilgrams Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville, MS. Patricia also hosted a “Kool-Aide with Jesus” ministry in her front yard for several years, teaching and leading children to Christ.

In addition to her adopted parents, Doris Jackson and Walter Jackson, she is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Clement, Jr.; brother, Eddie Melvin Brown, Carolyn Jackson Gadison, Betty Jean Winston, Gwendolyn Brown, Dorothy Jean Brown, and Verna Lee Turner.

Survivors include her sisters, Rochella Nesbitt, and Doris Barnes, children, Fred Clement, Jr., Beverly Ann Clement, and Georgette Stallworth; niece, Adrienne Sutton; nephew, Floyd Williams, Jr., and special friends, Nate and Charlotte Moore, David and Nancy Kahle. She also leaves behind a host of many other nieces, nephews, family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family wants to extend a special thanks to the staff of Walking Horse Meadows who gave her tender loving care.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com