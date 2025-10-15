Clarksville Obituary: Patricia Ann Clement

Clarksville, TN – Patricia Ann Clement, age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, October 10th, 2025.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 17th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Charlotte Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Friday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Patricia entered this life on September 8th, 1950 in Greenville, MS. She grew up playing basketball and track and field, eventually earning herself a scholarship to Alcorn State University in Alcorn, MS. Patricia’s faith has played a vital role in her life. She was a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene.
She had also previously enjoyed worship and fellowship at the Praise Center in Clarksville, TN and Pilgrams Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville, MS. Patricia also hosted a “Kool-Aide with Jesus” ministry in her front yard for several years, teaching and leading children to Christ.
In addition to her adopted parents, Doris Jackson and Walter Jackson, she is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Clement, Jr.; brother, Eddie Melvin Brown, Carolyn Jackson Gadison, Betty Jean Winston, Gwendolyn Brown, Dorothy Jean Brown, and Verna Lee Turner.
Survivors include her sisters, Rochella Nesbitt, and Doris Barnes, children, Fred Clement, Jr., Beverly Ann Clement, and Georgette Stallworth; niece, Adrienne Sutton; nephew, Floyd Williams, Jr., and special friends, Nate and Charlotte Moore, David and Nancy Kahle. She also leaves behind a host of many other nieces, nephews, family members and friends who will miss her dearly.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family wants to extend a special thanks to the staff of Walking Horse Meadows who gave her tender loving care.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com