Clarksville Obituary: Peggy Annette Riels

Clarksville, TN – Peggy Annette Riels, a cherished mother, grandmother, and beloved friend, departed this world on October 11th, 2025, at the age of 68. Born on May 3rd, 1957, Peggy lived a life filled with warmth and kindness.
Peggy dedicated many years of her life to her career at Acme Boot Company, where her steadfast work ethic earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues. She also enjoyed being a homemaker where she embraced the daily challenges and joys of creating a loving home with grace and affection, serving as the heart of her family.
Known for her loving, kind, and caring nature, Peggy had a special gift for making others feel valued and appreciated. She possessed a remarkable talent for knitting, crocheting, and crafting, often channeling her skills into homemade gifts that brought joy to her family and friends.
Peggy is survived by her devoted husband, Larry Riels, and their children, Matthew (Shannon) Webber Riels, Rebecca Jean Riels, and her sister Teresa (Eddie) Sinks. Her legacy continues through her grandchildren, Macey Brooke Riels and Easton Wyatt Riels, whose lives she illuminated with her boundless love and encouragement.
She now joins her beloved parents, Lee Roy and Ophelia Baggett Underwood, along with her brothers, Stanley Underwood, Jerry Underwood, Danny and Donnie Underwood in eternal rest.
A Visitation will be held in her honor on October 16th, 2025, from 11:00am to 2:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN. This will be followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00pm. Bro. David Mackens and Bro. Terry Romine will be officiating, and burial will immediately follow at Baggett’s Chapel.
As we remember Peggy’s beautiful spirit and the countless ways she touched our hearts, we invite all who knew and loved her to join us in honoring her memory and celebrating a life well-lived.
Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com
