Dotsonville Community Center Hosts Annual Ice Cream Social and Yard Sale

Clarksville, TN – Dotsonville Community Center (DCC) recently saw a great turnout of all ages at its annual Ice Cream Social. In addition to the ice cream, families enjoyed a community yard sale/outdoor market and lots of other activities.

“Cub Scout packs sponsored by the DCC held a ‘Welcome Back from Summer’ event that same day,” DCC’s Jenni Comley said. “The Scouts got to learn how to launch rockets. While that was going on, local residents had the opportunity to speak with several candidates vying for Congressman Mark Green’s seat.

“Outside, about a dozen families and vendors, including Patterson Place and Wood Lily’s beef and lavender farm, offered a variety of products to choose from.”

Photo Gallery