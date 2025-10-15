TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee Campaign Unveils New Scout Patch Ahead of No Trash November

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee (NTT) litter prevention campaign is rolling out the third patch in its scouting and youth patch series.

Launched in 2023, the Patch Program offers litter prevention and educational resources, recognizing scouts and other youth groups that participate in community litter cleanups or organize their own group cleanup events.

The newest Rocco the Raccoon patch joins the Nobody Trashes Tennessee logo patch (awarded for a scout’s first cleanup) and the Trashsquatch patch (awarded for a second cleanup). Scouts who complete their third cleanup service project are now eligible to earn the Rocco the Raccoon patch, celebrating their continued commitment to keeping their communities safe, clean, and beautiful.

The new patch is being launched in advance of next month’s 5th Annual No Trash November initiative, which aims to remove at least 75,000 pounds of litter from the state’s roadways and waterways. Last year, more than 2,400 volunteers, including scouts and youth groups, participated in over 175 cleanup events, collecting a total of 69,000 pounds of litter.

All three Girl Scout councils and all six Scouting America councils serving Tennessee are active partners with Nobody Trashes Tennessee through the litter prevention education and patch program. The program is open to all youth groups and organizations statewide, with patches provided at no cost to participants who complete cleanup service projects.

For additional youth group participation, visit nobodytrashestennessee.com. To find an existing cleanup in your community or to register your own event, visit the event calendar. Tennesseans ages 13 and older can get rewarded for their litter prevention efforts through the Trash Masters Rewards program, earning points for activities such as attending cleanup events, taking litter prevention quizzes, and spreading awareness on social media. Points can be redeemed for discounts at local businesses and exclusive Nobody Trashes Tennessee merchandise.

