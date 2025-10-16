APSU Volleyball Travels to Florida for Matches Against Stetson, Florida Gulf Coast

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team hits the road for the Sunshine State to face Stetson and Florida Gulf Coast, Friday and Sunday.

Austin Peay (2-16, 0-6 ASUN)most recently hosted Jacksonville and North Florida, falling 3-0 to both teams.

Stetson (6-12, 2-4 ASUN) most recently took a 3-0 loss at Central Arkansas, October 12th. The Hatters’ most recent win was a 3-0 victory against West Georgia, October 5th

Florida Gulf Coast (10-6, 5-1 ASUN) lost 3-2 to North Alabama, October 12th. The Eagles’ most recent win was a 3-0 victory at Central Arkansas.

After their stay in Florida, the Govs will return home to host Lipscomb and Queens, October 24th and 26th, respectively.

Match Points

This will be the fifth all-time meeting between the Governors and the Dolphins, with the Hatters leading the series, 3-1.

The last matchup between the two teams was a 3-0 Hatters’ win on October 25th, 2024, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Sunday’s match against the Eagles will be the fourth all-time meeting of the two teams, with FGCU leading the series 3-0.

Florida Gulf Coast took a 3-0 victory in the last meeting, Oct. 26, 2024

The Governors are third in the ASUN with 1.73 aces per set and fourth with 116 total aces.

Reagan Anderson is first in the conference with 4.21 digs per set and second with 282 total digs, ranking 60th and 41st nationally, respectively.

Sarah Butler leads the APSU Govs with 252 assists. She ranks second on the team with 97 digs.

Addi Hultquist is first on the team with 20 aces; Anderson has 17.

Dayan Malavé leads the team with 47.0 blocks.

Tally Cloyd paces the team with 178 kills.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on coach Amstutz’s inaugural season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on X and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back in at LetsGoPeay.com.