Austin Peay State University Cross Country Teams Set for Friday Meet at Southern Indiana’s Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams close out the regular season at Angel Mounds Invitational hosted by Southern Indiana and Evansville, Friday, at the Angel Mounds Cross Country Course in Evansville, Indiana. The men will begin the meet with an 8:00am CT 8K, followed by the women’s 8:50am 6K.

Last time out, the women’s cross country team won the Louisville Classic, which was highlighted by a pair of Top 5 finishes by Sydney Freeman and Shaye Foster. Additionally, Laure Marie Kidukula (12th), Taylah Upshaw (19th), and Jaedyn Stalnecker (25th) all posted sub-20:30-minutes times and earned Top 25 marks. The victory for APSU was the second under head coach Asha Gibson-Smith and the first since winning the Michael Pretorious Invitational during the 2024 season.

On the men’s side, Tahmar Upshaw paced the APSU Govs for the second-straight meet with a 12th-place finish, while Zeniel Lizardo and Jacob Schweigardt also posted Top 30 times, helping APSU finish fourth against the 25-team field.

APSU is joined by 21 other teams – Bellarmine, Brescia, Central State, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Evansville, IU Indianapolis, Lipscomb, Morehead State, Murray State, Northern Kentucky, Southeast Missouri, SIU Edwardsville, Southern Illinois, Southern Indiana, Tennessee Tech, Transylvania, UT Martin, Vincennes, and Western Kentucky – competing at the Angel Mounds Invitational. Last season, the men finished 14th overall, with the women placing 10th.

