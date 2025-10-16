Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 16th-203th 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect a stretch of mild and sunny conditions to kick off the end of the week before a windy and wet system moves in by Saturday night.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s through Saturday before a sharp cooldown arrives behind weekend showers. Here’s a full breakdown of the days ahead:

Thursday will be sunny and comfortable, with a high near 79 degrees and an east-northeast wind between 5 and 10 mph.

It stays calm and mostly clear Thursday night, with temperatures dipping to around 49 degrees and a light east-northeast breeze near 5 mph.

Friday brings partly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures, reaching a high near 81. Winds will start from the east at around 5 mph before shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Friday Night remains mild, with partly cloudy skies and a low around 59. A light south-southeast wind around 5 mph will continue through the night.

It will be mostly sunny and warmer on Saturday, with a high near 85, though a 30 percent chance of showers develops after 1:00pm. South-southwest winds will increase to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Saturday Night will turn wet as showers become likely across the area. Temperatures fall to around 56 degrees with a 90 percent chance of precipitation. South winds between 10 and 15 mph will keep conditions breezy, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday keeps a 50 percent chance of showers in the forecast, but turns sunny primarily by the afternoon, with a high near 68. A steady west wind around 15 mph could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night clears out and cools down significantly, with mostly clear skies and a low around 41. West winds will ease to between 5 and 10 mph.

Monday returns to sunny skies and more comfortable temperatures, with a high near 73.

Monday Night stays mostly clear, with a low around 50 as calm conditions return.

Overall, Clarksville residents can enjoy a warm and pleasant close to the workweek before fall’s first strong taste of blustery showers and cooler air arrives over the weekend. Plan accordingly — it’s shaping up to be an umbrella-on-Saturday, sweater-on-Sunday kind of forecast.