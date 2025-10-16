Clarksville Obituary: James Raymond Biter

Clarksville, TN – James Raymond Biter, age 72, of Cunningham, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 14th, 2025. He was lovingly known as “Raymond”.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm Monday, October 20th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Steven Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow at Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Raymond entered this life on February 12th, 1953 in Clarksville, TN to the late Paul and Bessie Devers Biter. He was a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church and retired from Trane. NASCAR and dirt track racing were not just a hobby, but a lifelong passion that he shared with his family. He took great pride in watching his son and grandson race go-karts, cherishing every moment spent on the track.
Beyond racing, Raymond enjoyed the simple things, like being outdoors, riding his tractor, and taking his ranger anywhere it would go. However, his greatest joy in life came from his grandchildren. They were his world, and he enjoyed every opportunity spent with them. The bond he shared with them defined his legacy, and he will forever be remembered as a loving “Grandaddy”.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Pamela Jean Biter.
Survivors include his son, Jody (Jessica) Biter; grandchildren, Lacey, Adam, and Emma; great-granddaughter, Adleigh Jean, and brother-in-law, Bryan (Cheryl) Sivels.
Pallbearers will be Jody Biter, Adam Biter, Terry Buckner, Jason Hodges, Todd Devers, Jeremy Greene, and Bryan Sivels. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy “Blue” Greene and Ricky Greene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
