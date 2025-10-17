APSU Men’s Basketball Falls 84-79 to Southern Illinois Despite Four in Double Figures

Carbondale, IL – Led by freshman Tyler Wagner’s 17 points, four Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball athletes scored in double figures; however, the Governors dropped an 84-79 exhibition game to Southern Illinois, Friday, at Banterra Arena.

Wagner went 4-for-4 from three-point range and 6-for-9 from the field in the decision to lead the APSU Govs. The Brooklyn Park, Minnesota native was followed in scoring by Tate McCubbin’s 14 points, and both Rashaud Marshall and fellow freshman Zyree Collins, who scored 12 points.

Collin Parker led the Govs with eight rebounds in the effort, while Creighton Morisch was second on the team with seven boards, including a game-high four off the offensive glass.

Austin Peay State University trailed 14-8 with 14:31 to play in the opening half until Wagner hit a three-pointer in three-straight trips down the floor, giving the APSU Govs a 17-14 lead less than two minutes later. The two sides then exchanged baskets, with Wagner hitting a long two before the under-12 media break, regaining a one-point lead for APSU.

Following a Southern Illinois basket after the break, the Governors outscored the Salukis 26-15 over the final 11 minutes, with Marshall beginning the stretch with a three-point play. Collins then extended the APSU Govs’ lead to five following a driving layup and three-point play that came off the heels of a McCubbin steal.

Leading by two following an SIU split trip to the free throw line, the APSU Govs went on a four-minute, 11-1 run over the next four minutes, as the Salukis missed six free throws and five attempts from the field during that span. A pair of McCubbin free throws with 27 seconds to play were answered by a pair of points by the Salukis 20 seconds later, and the two sides entered the half with the Govs leading 45-35.

Austin Peay State University extended its lead to 12 points after a Matt Enright three-pointer 3:25 into the final period, but SIU responded and made it a four-point game four-and-a-half minutes later. An 11-0 Salukis’ run later in the period gave them their first lead of the half heading into the final media timeout, and they went on to maintain the advantage, coming away with the five-point win.

The Difference

Southern Illinois went 32-for-49 from the charity stripe, including 23-for-30 in the second half. Austin Peay State University finished the contest 12-for-20 and made three of its five attempts from the line in the second half.

Follow the APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hosts Middle Tennessee in an October 28th 7:00pm exhibition at Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. The contest between the Governors and Blue Raiders will be live-streamed on ESPN+ with Barry Gresham and Ethan Schmidt on the call.