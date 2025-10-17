APSU Men’s Basketball’s Tate McCubbin Earns Spot on 2025-26 Preseason All-ASUN Team

Jacksonville, FL – After being named the Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Year, Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball sophomore Tate McCubbin was named to the 2025-26 Preseason All-ASUN Team, the league announced Friday.
McCubbin was the eighth player in program history to be named freshman of the year and the first since Elijah Hutchins-Everett earned the honor following the 2021-22 Ohio Valley Conference season.
The Columbia, Missouri native averaged 10.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.0% from three-point range during his rookie season. His 71 three-pointers led all ASUN freshmen, were eighth nationally amongst his class, and were an APSU freshman record.
In addition to his three-pointers, McCubbin led the Governors with 146 rebounds and 42 steals, with his steals’ mark being the most of any returning player in the ASUN.
McCubbin averaged 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game during ASUN play; his freshman campaign being highlighted by a 38-point performance during a 97-90, overtime victory against Eastern Kentucky in January. During the win against the Colonels, he also tied the program record with nine three-pointers. His 38 points were the most of any player in the ASUN last season, while his nine three-pointers were tied for the most in the league.
Both of McCubbin’s 30-point performances – and four of his five 20-point outings – came against the ASUN last season, with all five of his games with at least five three-pointers also coming against the league.
McCubbin is the fourth Governors to be named to the Preseason All-ASUN Team, and the first since Isaac Haney and Sai Witt last season.
Austin Peay State University was picked to finish fifth in the coaches poll and seventh in the media poll. Queens was picked as the preseason favorite by the league’s coaches with six first-place votes and 136 points. The Royals were followed in the poll by North Alabama (117 points), Eastern Kentucky (111, two first-place votes), Florida Gulf Coast (98 points, two first place votes) and the Governors, who had 94 points and one first-place vote.
North Alabama was picked to win the ASUN by the league’s media with 18 first-place votes and 519 points. Eastern Kentucky (495), Queens (468), Florida Gulf Coast (465) and Lipscomb (408) rounded out the Top 5.
McCubbin and the Governors return to the court this afternoon for an exhibition against Southern Illinois at the Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois.
2025-26 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Honors
Preseason Player of the Year: Chris Ashby, Queens
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Montavious Myrick, EKU
Preseason All-ASUN Team
^Chris Ashby, Queens
^Corneilous Williams, North Alabama
Tate McCubbin, Austin Peay
Camren Hunter, Central Arkansas
Montavious Myrick, EKU
Charlie Williams, EKU
Chris Arias, Jacksonville
Donte Bacchus, North Alabama
Jamie Phillips Jr., Stetson
Shelton Williams-Dryden, West Georgia
Preseason Coaches Poll
Pl. Team (1st Place Votes) Points
1. Queens (6) 136
2. North Alabama 117
3. EKU (2) 111
4. FGCU (2) 98
5. Austin Peay (1) 94
6. Jacksonville 88
7. Lipscomb 77
8. Central Arkansas 57
9. Stetson 56
10. Bellarmine 36
11. North Florida (1) 34
12. West Georgia 32
Preseason Media Poll
Pl. Team (1st Place Votes) Points
1. North Alabama (18) 519
2. EKU (3) 495
3. Queens (9) 468
4. FGCU (12) 465
5. Lipscomb (9) 408
6. Jacksonville 381
7. Austin Peay 357
8. Stetson 243
9. North Florida 192
10. Bellarmine 189
11. Central Arkansas 174
12. West Georgia 126