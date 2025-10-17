APSU Men’s Basketball’s Tate McCubbin Earns Spot on 2025-26 Preseason All-ASUN Team

Jacksonville, FL – After being named the Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Year, Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball sophomore Tate McCubbin was named to the 2025-26 Preseason All-ASUN Team, the league announced Friday.

McCubbin was the eighth player in program history to be named freshman of the year and the first since Elijah Hutchins-Everett earned the honor following the 2021-22 Ohio Valley Conference season.

The Columbia, Missouri native averaged 10.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.0% from three-point range during his rookie season. His 71 three-pointers led all ASUN freshmen, were eighth nationally amongst his class, and were an APSU freshman record.

In addition to his three-pointers, McCubbin led the Governors with 146 rebounds and 42 steals, with his steals’ mark being the most of any returning player in the ASUN.

McCubbin averaged 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game during ASUN play; his freshman campaign being highlighted by a 38-point performance during a 97-90, overtime victory against Eastern Kentucky in January. During the win against the Colonels, he also tied the program record with nine three-pointers. His 38 points were the most of any player in the ASUN last season, while his nine three-pointers were tied for the most in the league.

Both of McCubbin’s 30-point performances – and four of his five 20-point outings – came against the ASUN last season, with all five of his games with at least five three-pointers also coming against the league.

McCubbin is the fourth Governors to be named to the Preseason All-ASUN Team, and the first since Isaac Haney and Sai Witt last season.

Austin Peay State University was picked to finish fifth in the coaches poll and seventh in the media poll. Queens was picked as the preseason favorite by the league’s coaches with six first-place votes and 136 points. The Royals were followed in the poll by North Alabama (117 points), Eastern Kentucky (111, two first-place votes), Florida Gulf Coast (98 points, two first place votes) and the Governors, who had 94 points and one first-place vote.

North Alabama was picked to win the ASUN by the league’s media with 18 first-place votes and 519 points. Eastern Kentucky (495), Queens (468), Florida Gulf Coast (465) and Lipscomb (408) rounded out the Top 5.

McCubbin and the Governors return to the court this afternoon for an exhibition against Southern Illinois at the Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois.

2025-26 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Honors

Preseason Player of the Year: Chris Ashby, Queens

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Montavious Myrick, EKU

Preseason All-ASUN Team

^Chris Ashby, Queens

^Corneilous Williams, North Alabama

Tate McCubbin, Austin Peay

Camren Hunter, Central Arkansas

Montavious Myrick, EKU

Charlie Williams, EKU

Chris Arias, Jacksonville

Donte Bacchus, North Alabama

Jamie Phillips Jr., Stetson

Shelton Williams-Dryden, West Georgia

Preseason Coaches Poll

Pl. Team (1st Place Votes) Points

1. Queens (6) 136

2. North Alabama 117

3. EKU (2) 111

4. FGCU (2) 98

5. Austin Peay (1) 94

6. Jacksonville 88

7. Lipscomb 77

8. Central Arkansas 57

9. Stetson 56

10. Bellarmine 36

11. North Florida (1) 34

12. West Georgia 32