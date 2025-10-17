67.7 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 17, 2025
HomeSportsAPSU Men's Basketball’s Tate McCubbin Earns Spot on 2025-26 Preseason All-ASUN Team
Sports

APSU Men’s Basketball’s Tate McCubbin Earns Spot on 2025-26 Preseason All-ASUN Team

News Staff
By News Staff

APSU Men's BasketballJacksonville, FL – After being named the Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Year, Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball sophomore Tate McCubbin was named to the 2025-26 Preseason All-ASUN Team, the league announced Friday.

McCubbin was the eighth player in program history to be named freshman of the year and the first since Elijah Hutchins-Everett earned the honor following the 2021-22 Ohio Valley Conference season.

The Columbia, Missouri native averaged 10.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.0% from three-point range during his rookie season. His 71 three-pointers led all ASUN freshmen, were eighth nationally amongst his class, and were an APSU freshman record.

In addition to his three-pointers, McCubbin led the Governors with 146 rebounds and 42 steals, with his steals’ mark being the most of any returning player in the ASUN.

McCubbin averaged 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game during ASUN play; his freshman campaign being highlighted by a 38-point performance during a 97-90, overtime victory against Eastern Kentucky in January. During the win against the Colonels, he also tied the program record with nine three-pointers. His 38 points were the most of any player in the ASUN last season, while his nine three-pointers were tied for the most in the league.

Both of McCubbin’s 30-point performances – and four of his five 20-point outings – came against the ASUN last season, with all five of his games with at least five three-pointers also coming against the league.

McCubbin is the fourth Governors to be named to the Preseason All-ASUN Team, and the first since Isaac Haney and Sai Witt last season.

Austin Peay State University was picked to finish fifth in the coaches poll and seventh in the media poll. Queens was picked as the preseason favorite by the league’s coaches with six first-place votes and 136 points. The Royals were followed in the poll by North Alabama (117 points), Eastern Kentucky (111, two first-place votes), Florida Gulf Coast (98 points, two first place votes) and the Governors, who had 94 points and one first-place vote.

North Alabama was picked to win the ASUN by the league’s media with 18 first-place votes and 519 points. Eastern Kentucky (495), Queens (468), Florida Gulf Coast (465) and Lipscomb (408) rounded out the Top 5.

McCubbin and the Governors return to the court this afternoon for an exhibition against Southern Illinois at the Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois.

2025-26 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Honors

Preseason Player of the Year: Chris Ashby, Queens
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Montavious Myrick, EKU

Preseason All-ASUN Team
^Chris Ashby, Queens
^Corneilous Williams, North Alabama
Tate McCubbin, Austin Peay
Camren Hunter, Central Arkansas
Montavious Myrick, EKU
Charlie Williams, EKU
Chris Arias, Jacksonville
Donte Bacchus, North Alabama
Jamie Phillips Jr., Stetson
Shelton Williams-Dryden, West Georgia

Preseason Coaches Poll
Pl.  Team (1st Place Votes) Points
1.      Queens (6)   136
2.      North Alabama  117
3.      EKU (2)   111
4.      FGCU (2)   98
5.      Austin Peay (1)   94
6.      Jacksonville   88
7.      Lipscomb   77
8.      Central Arkansas   57
9.      Stetson   56
10.     Bellarmine  36
11.     North Florida (1)   34
12.     West Georgia   32

Preseason Media Poll
Pl.     Team (1st Place Votes)   Points
1.      North Alabama (18)   519
2.      EKU (3)   495
3.      Queens (9)   468
4.      FGCU (12)   465
5.      Lipscomb (9)   408
6.      Jacksonville   381
7.      Austin Peay   357
8.      Stetson  243
9.      North Florida   192
10.     Bellarmine   189
11.     Central Arkansas   174
12.     West Georgia  126

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Lindsay Paige Neville
Next article
Montgomery County Jail Roof Project to Temporarily Close Commerce Street This Saturday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information