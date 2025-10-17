69 F
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Lillian “Honey” Eliasen

June 28th, 1938 — October 14th, 2025

Sykes Funeral Home & CrematoryClarksville, TN – Lillian “Honey” Eliasen passed away October 14th, 2025, at the age of 87. She was born to George and Lillian Potter on June 28th, 1938, in Hovland, Minnesota. Lillian loved to hunt, fish, and was a great cook. She owned and operated Harbor Light Supper Club and a cleaning business.

 She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Eliasen, siblings, Merle, Mildred, Patricia, and Marge. Lillian is survived by her sons; Jeffrey (Ho,Suije), James, and Jeremy Olson, grandchildren; Chloe, Anders, Dannielle, and Kirsten.

Please visit Lillian’s online guest book at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Lillian "Honey" Eliasen, please visit our flower store.
 

