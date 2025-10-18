11 Tennessee Vols Football Drops Road Matchup to #6 Alabama, 37-20 at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Tuscaloosa, AL – The 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers dropped a 37-20 decision to No. 6/6 Alabama on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium. – The 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers dropped a 37-20 decision to No. 6/6 Alabama on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After falling behind early, the Vols (5-2, 2-2 SEC) responded in the second quarter with a 10-play, 78-yard scoring drive. Quarterback Joey Aguilar capped the possession with a 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Braylon Staley to even the score at 7-7. Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) regained the lead on a safety and extended its advantage with a 1-yard touchdown run from Jam Miller to make it 16-7. The Crimson Tide added a 99-yard interception return by Zabien Brown as time expired in the first half to take a 23-7 lead into the locker room. After Tennessee’s defense forced a quick three-and-out to open the third quarter, running back DeSean Bishop broke free for a 44-yard touchdown run, trimming the deficit to 23-13 after the two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

Alabama answered with a nine-play, 99-yard drive late in the third quarter, capped by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Ty Simpson to Rico Scott, pushing its lead to 30-13 entering the fourth. The teams traded rushing touchdowns in the final frame. Bishop powered in from one yard out for his second score of the night, but Alabama’s Daniel Hill responded with a 4-yard touchdown run to seal the outcome. Aguilar finished 28-of-44 passing for 268 yards and a touchdown. He has now thrown for at least 200 yards in all 31 of his career FBS starts, which is the longest current streak in the country. Aguilar has also tossed at least one touchdown pass in 18 consecutive games dating back to his 2024 opener while playing for App State. Staley led all receivers with 10 catches for 92 yards and a score. Bishop paced the ground game with 123 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, matching his career high for rushing scores. Defensively, Edrees Farooq led the Vols with seven tackles, while five different players combined for four tackles for loss.

Next Up For UT Football

The Tennessee Vols football team remains on the road next weekend, traveling to Lexington to face Kentucky in a border battle. Kickoff is set for 8:45pm CT /7:45pm ET on SEC Network.